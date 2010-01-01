Seinfeld Scripts - Full scripts of all 180 Seinfeld episodes!

Welcome to the Seinfeld Scripts page!

Here is your resource for finding exact quotes, script information, and episode play-by-plays. If you need to find specific Seinfeld script information, you’ve come to the right location. Here, we feature every single Seinfeld episode.

Looking for a great gift idea for the holidays?

Check out our complete Seinfeld Gift Guide right now! Including T-Shirts, DVDs, and more!

Have you taken a peek at our Seinfeld Season guide? If you need to know what happens through a season-by-season snapshot, be sure to check it out.

Browse the scripts in aplphabetical order