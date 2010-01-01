Click Here to join our new Seinfeld's fans community!

Pilot  (1989)
1Good News Bad News (7/5/89)
Season 1 (1990)
2 The Stakeout (5/31/90)
3 The Robbery (6/7/90)
4 Male Unbonding (6/14/90)
5 The Stock Tip (6/21/90)
Season 2 (1991)
6 The Ex-Girlfriend (1/23/91)
7 The Pony Remark (1/30/91)
8 The Jacket (2/6/91)
9 The Phone Message (2/13/91)
10 The Apartment (4/4/91)
11 The Statue (4/11/91)
12 The Revenge (4/18/91)
13 The Heart Attack (4/25/91)
14 The Deal (5/2/91)
15 The Baby Shower (5/16/91)
16 The Chinese Restaurant (5/23/91)
17 The Busboy (6/26/91)
Season 3 (91-92)
18 The Note (9/18/91)
19 The Truth (9/25/91)
20 The Pen (10/2/91)
21 The Dog (10/9/91)
22 The Library (10/16/91)
23 The Parking Garage (10/30/91)
24 The Cafe (11/6/91)
25 The Tape (11/13/91)
26 The Nose Job (11/20/91)
27 The Stranded (11/27/91)
28 The Alternate Side (12/4/91)
29 The Red Dot (12/11/91)
30 The Subway (1/8/92)
31 The Pez Dispenser (1/15/92)
32 The Suicide (1/29/92)
33 The Fix-Up (2/5/92)
34 The Boyfriend (1) (2/12/92)
35 The Boyfriend (2) (2/12/92)
36 The Limo (2/26/92)
37 The Good Samaritan (3/4/92)
38 The Letter (3/25/92)
39 The Parking Spot (2/4/92)
40 The Keys (5/6/92)
Season 4 (92-93)
41 The Trip (1) (8/12/92)
42 The Trip (2) (8/19/92)
43 The Pitch (9/16/92)
44 The Ticket (9/16/92)
45 The Wallet (9/23/92)
46 The Watch (9/23/92)
47 The Bubble Boy (10/7/92)
48 The Cheever Letters (10/28/92)
49 The Opera (11/4/92)
50 The Virgin (11/11/92)
51 The Contest (11/18/92)
52 The Airport (11/25/92)
53 The Pick (12/16/92)
54 The Movie (1/6/93)
55 The Visa (1/27/93)
56 The Shoes (4 Feb /93)
57 The Outing (11 Feb /93)
58 The Old Man (2/18/93)
 
59 The Implant (2/25/93)
60 The Junior Mint (3/18/93)
61 The Smelly Car (4/15/93)
62 The Handicap Spot (5/13/93)
63 The Pilot (1) (5/20/93)
64 The Pilot (2) (5/20/93)
Season 5 (92-93)
65 The Mango (9/16/93)
66 The Puffy Shirt (9/23/93)
67 The Glasses (9/30/93)
68 The Sniffing Accountant (10/7/93)
69 The Bris (10/14/93)
70 The Lip Reader (10/28/93)
71 The Non-Fat Yogurt (11/4/93)
72 The Barber (11/11/93)
73 The Masseuse (11/18/93)
74 The Cigar Store Indian (12/9/93)
75 The Conversion (12/16/93)
76 The Stall (1/6/94)
77 The Dinner Party (2/3/94)
78 The Marine Biologist (2/10/94)
79 The Pie (2/17/94)
80 The Stand-In (2/24/94)
81 The Wife (3/17/94)
82 The Raincoats (1) (4/28/94)
83 The Raincoats (2) (4/28/94)
84 The Fire (5/5/94)
85 The Hamptons (5/12/94)
86 The Opposite (5/19/94)
Season 6 (93-94)
87 The Chaperone (9/22/94)
88 The Big Salad (9/29/94)
89 The Pledge Drive (10/6/94)
90 The Chinese Woman (10/13/94)
91 The Couch (10/27/94)
92 The Gymnast (11/3/94)
93 The Soup (11/10/94)
94 The Mom & Pop Store (11/17/94)
95 The Secretary (12/8/94)
96 The Race (12/15/94)
97 The Switch (1/5/95)
98 The Label Maker (1/19/95)
99 The Scofflaw (1/26/95)
100 Highlights of 100 (1) (2/2/95)
101 Highlights of 100 (2) (2/2/95)
102 The Beard (2/9/95)
103 The Kiss Hello (2/16/95)
104 The Doorman (2/23/95)
105 The Jimmy (3/16/95)
106 The Doodle (4/6/95)
107 The Fusilli Jerry (4/27/95)
108 The Diplomat's Club (5/4/95)
109 The Face Painter (5/11/95)
110 The Understudy (5/18/95)
Season 7 (94-95)
111 The Engagement (9/21/95)
112 The Postponement (9/28/95)
113 The Maestro (10/5/95)
114 The Wink (10/12/95)
115 The Hot Tub (10/19/95)
116 The Soup Nazi (11/2/95)
117 The Secret Code (11/9/95)
118 The Pool Guy (11/16/95)
 
119 The Sponge (12/7/95)
120 The Gum (12/14/95)
121 The Rye (1/4/96)
122 The Caddy (1/25/96)
123 The Seven (2/1/96)
124 The Cadillac (1) (2/8/96)
125 The Cadillac (2) (2/8/96)
126 The Shower Head (2/15/96)
127 The Doll (2/22/96)
128 The Friars Club (3/7/96)
129 The Wig Master (4/4/96)
130 The Calzone (4/25 /96)
131 The Bottle Deposit (1) (5/2/96)
132 The Bottle Deposit (2) (5/2/96)
133 The Wait Out (5/9/96)
134 The Invitations (5/16/96)
Season 8 (96-97)
135 The Foundation (9/19/96)
136 The Soul Mate (9/26/96)
137 The Bizarro Jerry (10/3/96)
138 The Little Kicks (10/10/96)
139 The Package (10/17/96)
140 The Fatigues (10/31/96)
141 The Checks (11/7/96)
142 The Chicken Roaster (11/14/96)
143 The Abstinence (11/21/96)
144 The Andrea Doria (12/19/96)
145 The Little Jerry (1/9/97)
146 The Money (1/16/97)
147 The Comeback (1/30/97)
148 The Van Buren Boys (2/6/97)
149 The Susie (2/13/97)
150 The Pothole (2/20/97)
151 The English Patient (3/13/97)
152 The Nap (4/10/97)
153 The Yada Yada (4/24/97)
154 The Millennium (5/1/97)
155 The Muffin Tops (5/8/97)
156 The Summer of George (5/15/97)
Season 9 (97-98)
157 The Butter Shave (9/25/97)
158 The Voice (10/2/97)
159 The Serenity Now (10/9/97)
160 The Blood (10/16/97)
161 The Junk Mail (10/30/97)
162 The Merv Griffin Show (11/6/97)
163 The Slicer (11/13/97)
164 The Betrayal (11/20/97)
165 The Apology (12/11/97)
166 The Strike (12/18/97)
167 The Dealership (1/8/98)
168 The Reverse Peephole (1/15/98)
169 The Cartoon (1/29/98)
170 The Strongbox (2/5/98)
171 The Wizard (2/26/98)
172 The Burning (3/19/98)
173 The Bookstore (4/9/98)
174 The Frogger (4/23/98)
175 The Maid (4/30/98)
176 The Puerto Rican Day (5/7/98)
177 The Clip Show (1) (5/7/98)
178 The Clip Show (2) (5/14/98)
179 The Finale (1) (5/14/98)
180 The Finale (2) (5/14/98)

